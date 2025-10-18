Rahul Gandhi to begin campaigning in Bengal after Bihar polls

Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) The Congress said on Saturday said that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to begin his election campaign in West Bengal by the end of November or the beginning of December.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is set to assigned a major responsibility during the state Assembly elections scheduled to take place next year, party sources said.

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.

According to the Congress, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit West Bengal for election campaign following the Bihar elections.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, on Saturday spoke about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bengal for election campaign.

"We are a national party and the Congress' Central leadership will come to Bengal for election campaigning. Rahul Gandhi has more connections with Bengal, with the people here. Our party's Central leadership will come to Bengal only after the Bihar elections conclude," Mir said.

The senior Congress leader also said, "For last six months, we have been preparing the political ground in West Bengal. We are building teams to the booth level. Then Rahul Gandhi will come and convey his message to the people of Bengal through our party workers. He will address the people of West Bengal on the critical issues. Later, when the elections are held after six months, the people of West Bengal will take the decision."

When asked to comment about when Rahul Gandhi will visit West Bengal, Mir said, "We are trying to ensure that Rahul Gandhi comes to West Bengal before the New Year. But it depends on the Pradesh Congress Committee. First, the party's district, block, booth committees have to be strengthened so that the message of the party's Central leadership reaches every corner of the state. This process of the party will be completed by mid-November. By then, the elections in Bihar will also conclude. Then, Rahul Gandhi will definitely focus on West Bengal."

Speculation are rife about the role of former State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the next year's Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Chowdhury is currently elected as an election observer for the Congress in Bihar.

Regarding the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Mir said, "He (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) is a senior Congress leader. He has fulfilled many responsibilities. Subhankar Sarkar was appointed as the State Congress President because he was fulfilling many responsibilities as well. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury still has an important role to play."

--IANS

sch/khz