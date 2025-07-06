Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav defaming Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of defaming Bihar for political gain.

Reacting to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s tweet calling Bihar a “crime capital” following the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, Hussain said such comments were deeply unfortunate and aimed at tarnishing the state's image.

Talking to IANS in New Delhi, the senior BJP leader said, “By calling Bihar the crime capital, he is insulting the people of the state. Yes, the murder of Gopal Khemka is unfortunate and a proper investigation is underway. However, such incidents do not justify painting the entire state in a negative light. There is rule of law in Bihar, and action will be taken against those responsible.”

Hussain also defended the Nitish Kumar-led government, asserting that law and order in the state was under control and any criminal act was being addressed swiftly. “There is good governance in Bihar. If anyone breaks the law, they are dealt with. But Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are consistently trying to create a false narrative about Bihar,” he said.

Commenting on India’s ranking as the world’s second-largest democratic nation in a recent international study, Hussain said it was a matter of pride for the country. “This is a huge achievement. The world recognises the strength of India’s democracy, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our democratic institutions have become even stronger,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s past remarks on India at foreign forums, Hussain said, “Even as the Leader of Opposition, he continues to make statements that hurt India’s global reputation. It is his responsibility to be a constructive Opposition leader, not someone who constantly tries to defame the country.”

--IANS

