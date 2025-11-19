Rahul Gandhi targeting country’s constitutional institutions is dangerous: BJP

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi raised objections to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, BJP leader Rohan Gupta on Wednesday criticised him, saying Gandhi has been engaging in negative politics by targeting the country’s constitutional institutions, a trend he described as dangerous.

This comes Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced strong reservations about the SIR process of electoral rolls, asserting that the Congress would challenge it on political, organisational, and legal fronts to safeguard democratic integrity.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “Over the past several days, Rahul Gandhi has been engaging in negative politics targeting the country’s constitutional institutions, which is dangerous. Elections have been conducted in this country for decades; sometimes a party wins, sometimes it loses. Traditionally, the losing party introspects. But for the first time, before even losing, the blame for defeat is being placed on the ECI.”

He added, “This is the same Rahul Gandhi who held a press conference in Bengaluru and accused others of vote theft. The SIR was successfully conducted in Bihar, but now they are claiming that 65 lakh voters belonged to the Mahagathbandhan. Those were not their voters, and they should apologise. Criticising the ECI shows a narrow mindset. This has never happened in India’s history. Winning and losing are part of elections. What they are doing is not good. The people of Bihar have rejected them, and the people of the country will do the same. Instead of blaming institutions, they should introspect and find solutions.”

Meanwhile, a group of 272 eminent citizens, including former judges, ambassadors, retired bureaucrats, and Armed Forces veterans, has criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for what they describe as repeated attempts to tarnish constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India.

In an open letter released on Wednesday, the group expressed “grave concern” over several instances of Congress leaders “belittling and demeaning” key democratic institutions, such as the Armed Forces, Judiciary, Parliament, and now the ECI. They said the Leader of the Opposition and his allies were resorting to rhetoric to defame the Election Commission rather than pursuing legal channels in case of any perceived irregularities.

“The LoP has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open-and-shut proof that it is involved in vote theft and claiming to have 100 per cent proof of wrongdoing,” the letter stated.

“Using uncouth rhetoric, he has said what he has found is an ‘atom bomb’ and that when it explodes, the EC will have no place to hide. He has also issued threats that he will not spare anyone in the Commission, from top to bottom. According to him, the ECI is indulging in treason.”

The letter was issued by Justice S.N. Dhingra, former Delhi High Court judge, and Nirmal Kaur, former Jharkhand DGP (IPS), and carries signatures of around 272 eminent individuals, including former Supreme Court and High Court judges, ex-envoys, retired civil servants, and Armed Forces veterans.

Showing a mirror to the political parties, particularly Congress, over cribbing and complaining in the wake of electoral losses, it said, “When political leaders lose touch with the aspirations of ordinary citizens, they lash out at institutions instead of rebuilding their credibility. Theatrics replace analysis. Public spectacle takes the place of public service.”

