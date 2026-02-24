Rahul Gandhi stops convoy to check on injured autorickshaw driver while on way to Bhopal

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday met an injured autorickshaw driver outside his residence while he was leaving for Bhopal. On seeing the injured autorickshaw driver on the way, the Congress MP stopped his convoy and came out of his car to check on him and offer help.

Read More

Along with this, LoP Rahul Gandhi instructed his companions to ensure proper medical support to the injured.

Speaking to IANS, the injured driver later said, "Rahul Gandhi asked how I got hurt, so I explained to him and he said 'go to the hospital and get treatment'."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi will be in Bhopal to lead a major protest against the interim India-US trade framework, which the party alleges severely harms Indian farmers by opening doors to cheaper US imports.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari announced the visit, stating: "On February 24, 2026, in Bhopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will raise their voice for the rights and privileges of farmers against the injustice being done to them in the India-US trade deal."

Speaking to the media, Patwari accused the government of yielding under US pressure, claiming the deal has already depressed prices for key crops like soybean, cotton, and maize.

He described it as a "compromise deal" imposed "with a sword on their neck," adding that Madhya Pradesh's soybean, maize, and cotton farmers — along with families across the state — are directly affected.

The February 24 event, he said, reflects the party's commitment to fighting for farmers nationwide. The protest will take the form of a Kisan Sammelan (farmers' convention) in Bhopal, launching a targeted campaign in vulnerable states: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar.

Sharing details about the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ to be held at Atal Path located in Jawahar Chowk area in the city, Madhya Pradesh Congress media incharge and former minister Mukesh Nayak told IANS that more than one lakh farmers from across the state are expected to participate.​

Nayak shared that the program is scheduled to begin around 2 pm with the arrival of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal. He also shared that two large domes have been set up at the venue, with a massive stage arrangement where nearly 250 leaders and office-bearers are expected to sit.

--IANS

jk/rad