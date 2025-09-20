Rahul Gandhi spreading misinformation to destabilise democratic institutions, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the Congress, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of spreading misinformation to discredit the Election Commission and destabilise democratic institutions.

He said the Opposition was resorting to falsehoods and baseless allegations in a calculated attempt to undermine public trust in India’s democratic process.

“The allegations they have made against the Election Commission are false and misleading. They repeatedly appear before the public unprepared and make statements that undermine democracy. Making false allegations again and again and then backing away has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi,” the Chief Minister told the media here.

He said Gandhi is making these baseless and false accusations only to protect infiltrators and urban Naxals. “The sole aim of the Congress is to break the public's trust in democracy, create unrest, and destabilise India, while the BJP government is committed to protecting democracy, unlike the Congress, which supports infiltrators,” said the Chief Minister.

Presenting facts, CM Saini said Gandhi linked the voter list controversy during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to the current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, even though he was appointed in February 2025.

Calling the allegations factually incorrect and politically motivated, the Chief Minister asked why Gandhi is blaming the current Chief Election Commissioner for an incident that happened in 2023.

Regarding the Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka, which Gandhi referred to, the Congress had actually won from there in 2023.

CM Saini accused Gandhi of twisting the facts to mislead the public. “An FIR has already been registered in the matter. The Election Commission had even provided the mobile numbers and IP addresses used. The investigation is currently being conducted by the CID under the Congress-led government in Karnataka.”

He asked rhetorically whether Gandhi did not trust his own party's government and its investigation. CM Saini sarcastically said Gandhi named several people and claimed that their names were removed from the voter list.

“This clearly shows that he is making dangerous, inflammatory statements in the name of a particular religion. The aim is to divide society. The country is watching how Congress is working to create a rift in society in the name of caste and religion,” he said.

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s democracy is fully secure. “Some unsuccessful people are trying to endanger it by spreading chaos to hide their failures. Perhaps, this is the only way left for them to maintain their political existence,” he added.

--IANS

vg/uk