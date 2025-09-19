Rahul Gandhi raising voice to defend democracy: Pappu Yadav after LoP's fresh allegations against ECI

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Purnia MP Pappu Yadav on Friday came out in strong support of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the Congress leader is fighting to protect the Constitution, defend democracy, and safeguard voting rights of the common man.

Speaking to IANS, Pappu Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi is raising his voice for the common man to protect the Constitution, ensure voting rights, and defend democracy. He has clearly highlighted how the Election Commission is facilitating voter suppression in various ways."

Citing specific concerns, the MP alleged, “In one Assembly segment, over 6,000 names were removed from the voter list. This is not about Rahul Gandhi alone; his party is in power in Karnataka but it's about protecting democratic institutions. The pattern of voter manipulation by the ECI is alarming. The CID is repeatedly asking for proof from the ECI, but they remain silent.”

Pappu Yadav further slammed the ECI, claiming, "This isn’t about being pro-BJP or pro-RSS. The issue is the Election Commissioner’s stance, which is anti-Constitution, anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, anti-minority, and ultimately anti-national. Such forces shouldn’t hold office even for a minute."

When asked about the Congress' absence from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra', Yadav defended the party’s decision, saying, “The Congress has its own strategy, built around five guarantees. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we launched the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' that brought common citizens to the streets. Every party has its own manifesto; we don't need to invite Tejashwi Yadav to the CWC.”

Reacting to spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s call to play the national anthem weekly in all places of worship, Yadav said, "These marketing-driven, ignorant people like Dhirendra have no understanding of spirituality, Sanatan Dharma, science, or Indian culture. Nobody takes him seriously. Such anti-national elements should be sent to Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal, where democracy must be protected and Sanatan Dharma kept alive."

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri said, “It is essential for Rashtra and Ram to move together. It is the duty of every Indian to show patriotism. We believe that the National Anthem should be sung in India’s temples, churches, mosques and shrines, at least once a week, so that we remain united in our duty towards the nation and keep patriotism alive in our hearts.”

