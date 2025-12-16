Rahul Gandhi keeps saying ‘vote chori’ because he cannot accept defeat: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged “vote theft” issue, asserting that he repeatedly blames others to mask his electoral defeats.

Speaking on the remarks made by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi has his own theatrics. To hide his own defeat, he fabricates stories and gives false assurances. He tries to blame others for his loss. If he had the courage, why wouldn’t he admit it? Omar Abdullah is saying it, Supriya Sule is saying it."

"When they win in Himachal, Telangana, or Karnataka, then Congress won’t say ‘vote chori’. Rahul Gandhi is not able to accept loss, that’s why he keeps saying vote chori, vote chori,” he added.

The minister’s comments come in response to a statement by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had said that allegations of “vote theft” are largely a Congress issue.

Omar Abdullah, a leader of the National Conference, noted that the Congress has the right to determine its own political agenda and that its campaign at the Ramlila Maidan rally in New Delhi was independent of the INDIA bloc. “Every political party has a free hand to decide its political agenda,” he had said.

Singh’s remarks underline the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s critique of Congress’ post-election narratives, emphasising what the minister described as repeated attempts by Congress leaders to shift focus from their electoral setbacks.

Both the National Conference and the Congress had contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as part of the INDIA bloc, though the Congress chose to stay away from Omar Abdullah’s government following the elections.

The minister specifically highlighted Congress’ response in other states, noting that leaders often refrain from raising allegations of “vote chori” when the party secures victories, suggesting a selective approach to electoral grievances. Singh’s comments aim to question the credibility of Congress’ post-election rhetoric while reinforcing the BJP’s position on electoral accountability and transparency.

