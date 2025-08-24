Rahul Gandhi gives pep-talk to district cadres, calls for grassroots mobilisation, electoral vigilance

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a strategic address at Indira Bhawan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with his district team of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in the national capital on Sunday, urging them to intensify grassroots efforts and remain vigilant against what he described as “systemic threats to democracy".

The meeting, held under the party’s on-going “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan", brought together Lok Sabha observers, district presidents, and senior Delhi Congress leaders for a closed-door session focused on organisational renewal and electoral readiness.

On his X handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Addressed the DCC Presidents’ Training Programme at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi. An important step in preparing our Congress organisation to fight for the people’s voice with renewed strength.”

Rahul Gandhi’s tone while addressing his district teams was reflective. “This is not just about winning elections,” he reportedly told the gathering.

“It’s about protecting the soul of our democracy—one booth, one voter, one truth at a time.”

His remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country, with the Congress party ramping up its “Voter Adhikar Yatra” campaign to spotlight alleged irregularities in voter rolls and demand transparency from the Election Commission.

Sources close to the party say Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for “discipline, data, and dialogue” in the months ahead.

He urged district teams to conduct monthly committee reviews, strengthen booth-level infrastructure, and counter misinformation with facts and community outreach.

The timing of the address is notable.

Just days earlier, Rahul Gandhi was briefly detained during a protest march to the Election Commission office, where he and other INDIA bloc leaders demanded a clean and inclusive voter list.

His message carried the same urgency: “We are not just fighting an election. We are defending the Constitution.”

