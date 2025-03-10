Rahul Gandhi expresses skepticism over discussion on voter's list issue in House

New Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed skepticism about the possibility of a discussion in the House regarding the voter's list issue.

When asked if there will be a discussion in the House regarding voter's list, the Lok Sabha LoP said, "I don't think so."

Earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, emphasised the need to discuss the issue of the voter list, stating that the House needs to discuss the issue of the voters list.

He said, "Question is being raised on the voter list in every states. In Maharashtra, questions were raised on black and white voter list. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list."

Earlier, TMC's Saugata Roy said Mamata Banerjee had shown the same EPIC numbers in the voters list in Haryana, West Bengal. "This shows serious flaws, pointed out earlier with regard to Maharashtra, Haryana. They are preparing for a jump in the Bengal, Assam polls next year. Total voter list should be totally revised," he said, adding that ECI should reply on its mistakes.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Election Commission and the central government of misusing the government machinery to make the list of fake voters. He went to say that they have used the same thing in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and is now preparing for the same in West Bengal.

"Election Commission and central govt, that is the party in power, together, by misusing government machinery, fake voters are being made. They did that in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, now they have started the same in Bengal as well...if the election process is not fair...Only one party will keep coming to power and they will do corruption as well..." Singh stated.

Opposition MPs have been demanding to discuss the voter's list issue, citing concerns about irregularities and potential manipulation of voter lists in various states.

On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

However, ECI on March 2 clarified that having the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number doesn't mean there are duplicate or fake voters. The ECI's clarification comes after concerns were raised on social media and in media reports about electors in different states having identical EPIC numbers. (ANI)