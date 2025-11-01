Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of life in Andhra temple stampede

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, which left at least nine devotees dead.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon,” said Gandhi in a message on X.

“I urge the Government of Andhra Pradesh to mobilise every resource for relief and to engage with the victims’ families with empathy, dignity, and speed. I also appeal to our Congress leaders and workers in the region to assist in relief work and support the grieving,” said Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the loss of life in the incident.

“Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with the injured,” said Kharge on X.

“Crowd management guidelines are imperative, and we must do everything to strictly implement and adhere to them. Andhra Pradesh government must immediately provide adequate and timely compensation, as well as support to the affected families. Congress leaders and workers must extend all possible help and stand by the grieving families during this difficult time,” said the Congress President.

The victims in the stampede were mostly women and children who lost their lives as the massive gathering of worshippers led to chaos and panic.

Disturbing visuals from the temple premises showed bodies of devotees lying on the ground as rescue teams and locals rushed to help the injured.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking".

"The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured," he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and personally oversee the relief and rescue operations.

