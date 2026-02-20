Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over demise of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of Lok Sabha Member from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, remembering him as a committed public representative who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

Read More

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul said he was saddened by the passing of Dr. Syngkon and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters.

"Saddened by the passing of Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya. His commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya will be remembered with respect. My condolences to his family, friends, and supporters," the Congress leader wrote.

Ricky A.J. Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) passed away on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football, triggering widespread shock and grief across Meghalaya's political spectrum. Dr Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong.

During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate concern among those present. He was swiftly rushed by his friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was subsequently shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment.

Doctors said that despite efforts by the medical team, Dr Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted. He was declared dead at around 8:42 p.m., leaving supporters, colleagues and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.

Following the news of his death, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with several legislators, senior political leaders and party workers, rushed to the hospital to pay their respects and console family members.

Dr Syngkon, a first-time Member of Parliament, had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Contesting on a VPP ticket, he had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, a result that marked a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Known for his grassroots connect and advocacy on issues concerning indigenous rights, governance and transparency, Dr Syngkon's sudden demise has created a void in state and national politics, particularly within the VPP. Leaders across party lines expressed deep condolences, remembering him as a committed public representative with a promising political future.

The state government is expected to issue further details regarding last rites and official condolence arrangements.

--IANS

tdr/svn