Rahul Gandhi cycles through Puthupally, invokes Oommen Chandy’s legacy​

Kottayam, March 30 (IANS) Puthupally witnessed an emotional, high-energy campaign moment as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blended symbolism with sentiment, invoking the enduring legacy of Oommen Chandy while backing his son, Chandy Oommen, in the Puthupally assembly constituency.​

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Beginning his address, Rahul made it clear that Puthupally was not just another campaign stop. He said it was a place he “had to visit” out of respect for Oommen Chandy, whose deep connection with people continues to resonate across Kerala.​

Recalling how the late leader, despite failing health, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul noted that the scale of public grief during his funeral procession revealed the extraordinary affection he commanded.​

The emotional tone soon gave way to a striking visual. Joining Chandy Oommen’s now familiar grassroots campaign style, Rahul hopped onto a bicycle, riding through the heart of Puthupally alongside party workers and supporters.​

The young MLA has carved out a distinct campaign identity by cycling across his constituency, engaging directly with voters in a simple, accessible manner. He has also decided to use the minimum publicity material for his election campaign.​

Rahul’s decision to join the ride from Puthupally to nearby Kanjikuzhy added both energy and symbolism to the campaign. The image of the two leaders cycling together quickly captured public attention, reinforcing a message of continuity, humility, and change.​

Later, taking to social media, Rahul summed up the moment, saying he had pedalled through the heart of Puthupally and described the energy on the ground as electric. He added, “The cycle of change is in motion. Keralam will win. UDF will lead.”​

For supporters, the cycle ride was more than a campaign gesture. It reflected the passing of the torch from a widely loved mass leader to a new generation seeking to carry forward his legacy in its own style.​

As Kerala heads to the polls, Puthupally stands out not just as a political battleground but as a constituency where memory, emotion, and a renewed political message are riding together.​

Oommen Chandy holds the record in Kerala for never having lost an assembly election from 1970 until his death in 2023. He was a two-time Chief Minister.

--IANS

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