Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi on India's Technological Advancements and Manufacturing Base

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of technological advancements, particularly in drones and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video highlighting how drones have revolutionized warfare by integrating batteries, motors, and optics, enabling unprecedented manoeuvrability and communication on the battlefield.

"Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors, and optics to manoeuvre and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways," the Congress MP said in his post.

Gandhi further noted that drones are not just a single technology but a result of bottom-up innovations driven by a strong industrial ecosystem. "But drones are not just one technology - they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system," he stated.

Expressing concern, he claimed that PM Modi has not fully grasped this aspect. He added that while the Prime Minister gives speeches on AI, India's competitors are rapidly advancing in emerging technologies.

The Congress MP urged that India must focus on building a strong production base rather than relying solely on rhetoric.

He emphasized the country's immense talent, scale, and potential, calling for a clear vision and real industrial strength to create jobs for the youth and position India as a global leader in the future.

"India has immense talent, scale, and drive. We must have a clear vision and build real industrial prowess to give our youth jobs and lead India into the future," he added.

Gandhi, earlier this month, while taking part in the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, noted that production is the foundation of India's national security and key to job creation.

Speaking in detail about the need to boost manufacturing, Gandhi highlighted competition from China and said India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

He stated that China has been working on batteries, robots, motors, and optics for the past ten years and currently has at least a decade-long lead over India in this sector.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative has failed to revive manufacturing, citing that the sector's share in GDP has declined from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6%, the lowest in the past 60 years.

"Although China is 10 years ahead, we can catch up with the right vision. An INDIA government would realign education, enlist experts, widely spread finance, and align our trade and foreign policies. Production is also the foundation of our national security. In a world where wars are not fought between armies but between industrial systems, our dependence on Chinese imports like motors and batteries puts us at risk," he said. (ANI)