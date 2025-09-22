Raghav Chadha meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, extends Navratri greetings

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha called on Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday and extended warm greetings to him on the auspicious occasions of Navratri.

The Parliamentarian congratulated the newly elected Vice President on assuming the high office and also conveyed his best wishes. This was Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s first meeting with the 15th Vice President of India, who serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha also handed over a replica of the Golden Temple to the newly elected Vice-President. He expressed confidence that under Radhakrishnan’s leadership as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House will continue to uphold the highest standards of democratic deliberation and inclusivity.

During the meeting, the Rajya Sabha MP also discussed the smooth and productive functioning of the Upper House, important national matters, and briefly highlighted key issues concerning the state of Punjab.

Notably, Punjab was recently hit by rain-triggered floods, which saw many cities flooded and inundated with water. The floods caused widespread damage to villages and farmlands in Punjab while leaving thousands displaced. At least 30 lives were lost in the devastating floods.

While Punjab battled one of the worst floods, the AAP MP came forward to offer solace to the affected population and offered Rs 3.25 crore from his MPLADS funds for flood-hit regions of Punjab, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

While allocating Rs 3.25 crore, he said that Rs 2.75 crore will go towards strengthening and repairing flood protection embankments in Gurdaspur, while Rs 50 lakh will be spent on relief and rehabilitation work in Amritsar.

In a video appeal, he had urged the Centre for maximum support to the flood-ravaged state and also vowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

