Rabri Devi targets Bihar govt over law and order in Assembly

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Proceedings are underway in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature, with the Opposition intensifying its attack on the state government over law and order issues both inside and outside the State Assembly and Legislative Council.

Outside the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday, Opposition leaders led by former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi raised slogans against the state government over the suspicious death of a student in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area.

The protesters accused the state government of failing to ensure women's safety in the state.

Addressing the media, Rabri Devi alleged that the student was thrown from the rooftop of a building and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

She also took a sharp jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, questioning his earlier claim that the culprits would be arrested within 24 hours or he would resign from his position.

"Samrat Choudhary says he will resign if the accused are not caught within 24 hours. Where is that resignation? Crimes are happening every day -- girls are being raped, kidnapped, and murdered. Who will stop this?" Rabri Devi said.

Meanwhile, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui also launched a scathing attack on the state government inside the House.

He said the Opposition had exposed the state government's failure and questioned the claims of "Ram Rajya" versus "Jungle Raj".

"Crime incidents are increasing rapidly in Bihar. Criminals are not being controlled. Murders, robberies, dacoities, and thefts are occurring daily. The Bihar government has completely failed to maintain law and order," Siddiqui added.

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary dismissed Rabri Devi's statements, saying that her wishes would not determine the future of the state government.

He alleged that during the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led state government, Bihar witnessed a collapse of governance, forcing doctors and engineers to flee the state.

"Ashok Choudhary's death and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's removal may be Rabri Devi's wish, but nothing will happen because of it," the Minister said, reiterating that the present state government remains committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

As debates and protests continue, the law and order situation remains a key flashpoint in Bihar's ongoing political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

