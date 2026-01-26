R-Day warning to Bihar police from Dy CM Samrat Choudhary amid crime concerns

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday issued a stern warning to police personnel, stating that officers who are incapable of handling weapons should resign and go home.

Addressing the Republic Day celebrations at Sampatchak in Patna, Choudhary said that India has changed and that law enforcement agencies must also rise to new challenges and responsibilities.

“Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to all three wings of the Indian armed forces, our leader Nitish Kumar has made it clear in Bihar as well that no police officer’s hands will be tied. If someone does not know how to use a weapon, they should leave the job and go home,” he said.

As the minister in charge of Patna district, Choudhary directed the police administration to ensure that no undesirable or criminal elements are allowed to operate in society under any circumstances.

He stressed that strict action should be taken against those involved in criminal activities and that the police must function fearlessly and professionally.

His remarks come at a time when the Bihar Police is facing mounting criticism over rising crime, particularly following the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

The investigation into the NEET aspirant case remains under close scrutiny, especially after post-mortem and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports indicated signs of sexual assault, raising serious questions about policing and law and order in the state.

During the same event, Choudhary also made a major development-related announcement, stating that a degree college would be established in Sampatchak before next year.

He instructed the Sub-Divisional Officer present at the ceremony to ensure that suitable land is identified and made available for the project at the earliest.

Taking a sharp political swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) following the appointment of Tejashwi Yadav as its national working president, Choudhary said, “India is a democracy, not a monarchy. In a monarchy, positions can be handed over to family members. In a democracy, the people are the masters.”

He added that elected representatives are merely servants of the people.

“Those sitting below are our masters, and those sitting on the stage are only servants,” he said.

