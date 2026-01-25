R-Day: Punjab Police carry out flag marches in sensitive areas

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) Amidst the heightened security to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day, Punjab Police teams on Sunday carried out flag marches in sensitive areas across the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

He also asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazetted Officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that Police teams led by CPs and SSPs conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts.

The exercise was aimed at boosting the confidence of the public, besides preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

He said the security has already been beefed up across the state, and 20,000 police personnel have been deployed to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day.

The Special DGP said officers were also directed to conduct a special cordon and search operation (CASO) under the supervision of a SP-rank officer at all the crowded places, including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc., across the state.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.

Meanwhile, police teams have continued their drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 330th day with 50 drug smugglers arrested on Sunday and recovered 150 grams of heroin and 376 intoxicant tablets and capsules from their possession.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 46,443 in just 330 days.

As part of de-addiction, the police have convinced eight people to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.

--IANS

vg/dan