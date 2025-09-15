Purnea locals excited for PM Modi's visit, look forward to big-ticket projects launch

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Excitement and gratitude are running high across Bihar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the poll-bound state on Monday, with major focus on developmental projects in Patna and Purnea.

From posters welcoming the Prime Minister to security arrangements at key locations, the state is buzzing with activity ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Local residents of Purnea, are excited and joyous as projects worth crores are set to be launched today.

“It’s a big event. PM Modi is coming, and whatever he is doing for our state is for everyone’s betterment. We are thankful to him,” said a local woman.

BJP party worker Suresh Sharma highlighted the importance of projects launch, stating, “Purnea will receive a big gift as PM Modi is coming today. He also gave us the Vande Bharat Express. Along with that, the Makhana Board inauguration will be done. PM Modi will give economic and developmental support to farmers here.”

Among the key events, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed interim terminal building at Purnea Airport, making it the fourth functional airport in Bihar. The airport is expected to improve regional air connectivity, facilitate faster travel across northeastern Bihar, and boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

Another resident shared his emotional reaction, saying, “We faced many problems earlier, but after the Modi government came, we benefited in lots of areas. There has been no Prime Minister like PM Modi. It’s a big happiness that he is coming to the soil of Purnea.”

PM Modi will also inaugurate the National Makhana Board, aimed at supporting farmers and producers of makhana, one of Bihar’s key agri-products. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 25,000 crore Pirpainti thermal power project and the Kosi-Mechi interlinking project, which is expected to boost irrigation and flood control.

The Prime Minister will also distribute Rs 500 crore under the DAY-NRLM scheme to women-led Self-Help Groups and inaugurate various rail connectivity projects, including flagging off new train services.

