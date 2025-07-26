Purdah best to escape preying eyes of producers: Sandra Thomas

Kochi, July 26 (IANS) Stepping up her battle in the male-dominated Kerala Film Producers Association, actor and producer Sandra Thomas, on Saturday, sprang a surprise when she turned up at the office here wearing a purdah, saying it was the best way to escape the preying eyes of male producers.

Thomas arrived at the office wearing the traditional Muslim women’s attire to file her nomination to contest the upcoming elections scheduled for August 14.

After filing her nomination, she told the media that with the present set of office bearers in control, this is the safest dress one can wear.

“This is also my protest against the way this association is being run by a group of people who have been named in the FIR based on my complaint. This office is not safe for women, as there are preying eyes all around."

Thomas, who has been engaged in a long battle with the current leadership of the Association, has pointed out that her agenda is to ensure that a new set of office bearers is elected, ending years of dominance of a particular group. She said she is contesting the elections to break this monopoly.

She promised to bring about a positive change if she is elected.

Thomas, who began her production career alongside Vijay Babu in 2012, has produced nine films and acted in several others. After a while, the two split, following which a case was filed and later settled amicably.

She then went on to set up her own production house, and in 2014, one of her films won the Kerala State Special Jury Award.

She began her celluloid career as an actress in 1991, and her first foray into production was in 2012 and the last film she produced was in 2023 -- Nalla Nilavulla Rathiri.

Alongside her film career, Thomas was also active in the television industry, too.

