Punjab weakening death case of warehousing official: BJP leader Jakhar

Amritsar, March 30 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Monday said the police investigation into the death of state Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Randhawa has once again proven that the state government “intends to delay and weaken the case”.

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He said the BJP would intensify its fight for justice. Talking to the media while attending an event here to mark his death, Jakhar said after five days of police remand the investigation has come under suspicion because the police have still not collected mobile phones and other crucial evidence, even though the former minister was giving interviews to the media on the phone on the day of his arrest.

He said if the police were serious about a fair investigation, evidence should have been collected immediately after the incident.

The BJP leader said although the police have mentioned that the pistol is yet to be recovered, sections under the Arms Act have not been included in the first information report (FIR).

Similarly, sections related to threatening a government official and obstructing official duties have also not been added.

He pointed out that the failure to arrest the former minister’s father and personal assistant so far exposes the government’s intent.

All these factors indicate that the government is trying to delay and gradually weaken the case, ultimately aiming to give a clean chit to its minister.

“This is why the family, along with the BJP and the people of Punjab, are demanding a CBI probe.” Jakhar said the BJP would further intensify its struggle to ensure justice for the family and would hold a protest in Amritsar on April 4.

He said the kind of injustice done to Randhawa demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, and the struggle would continue until justice is served.

He also said the party would reach out to all MPs and MLAs in Punjab so they can write to the Central government requesting a CBI investigation.

He urged the Chief Minister to uphold moral responsibility and hand over the probe to the CBI.

--IANS

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