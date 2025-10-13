Punjab: Two AK-47 rifles recovered along Pakistan border

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) In an intelligence-based operation amidst the ongoing special checking and special operations to ensure safe and peaceful festive season, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a consignment of three weapons comprising two AK-47 rifles close to the Indo-Pak border falling under Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

The recovered weapon consignment also included one PX5 Storm pistol, along with a magazine and two magazines of AK-47 ammunition.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons are sourced from Pakistan.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, trace forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire smuggling network, he said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the BSF had received a reliable input about the arrival of a consignment of militant hardware from across the border near Mehdipur village on the Indo-Pak border falling under Khemkaran Sector of the BSF.

Acting swiftly, the police, jointly with the BSF, launched a well-coordinated combing operation in the area of Mehdipur village, and a weapon consignment was recovered from the area.

The origin of the recovered hardware is being ascertained, he said, while adding that further investigations are being conducted to trace and apprehend the accused involved in this crime.

In this regard, a case first information report (FIR) dated October 13 has been registered under Sections 25, 25(1) (a), 25 (6), 25 (7) of the Arms Act, sections 111 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Passport Act at the SSOC Police Station in Amritsar.

--IANS

vg/dan