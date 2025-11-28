Punjab to hold poll to 23 Zila Parishads, 154 Panchayat Samitis on Dec 14

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) The Punjab Election Commission, on Friday, announced to hold elections to 23 Zila Parishads and 154 Panchayat Samitis which will be held on December 14 and the counting on ballots on December 17.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said the date for filing of nominations will start on December 1 in offices of the Returning Officers designated for this purpose.

The last date for filing nominations will be December 4, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on December 5.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 6.

All nomination forms are to be accompanied by the prescribed affidavit, and in case the candidate is sponsored by a political party the authorisation letter of the political party is must, he added.

He said the poll will be held on December 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the use of ballot papers.

The polled votes will be counted on December 17 at the counting centres established for this purpose.

Chaudhuri said the elections are being conducted to elect members of 357 zones of 23 Zila Parishads, and 2,863 zones of 154 Panchayat Samitis (one member per zone).

The total number of voters is 1,36,04,650, comprising 71,64,972 men, 64,39,497 women and 181 others voters.

For these elections, 19,181 booths are covering all rural areas of the districts.

The State Election Commissioner said the expenditure limit notified by the commission for a candidate contesting for the post of Zila Parishad is Rs 255,000, whereas for Panchayat Samiti member expenditure limit has been fixed at Rs 110,000.

He said 96,000 personnel would be deputed on election duty.

The commission has made all arrangements to conduct the elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced for the elections.

