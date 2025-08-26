Punjab: Target killing module busted, two juveniles among four held

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police have averted a target killing by busting an organised crime module involved in multiple heinous crimes with the arrest of its four members, including two juveniles, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Masih and Vishal William, along with two juveniles. They were arrested from Salimpur Afghana village in Gurdaspur district. The police have also recovered two .30 bore Star Mark pistols along with six cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were working at the behest of foreign-based gangsters, Nishan Singh, Shamsher Singh and Sajan Masih. Crucial leads regarding other criminal activities across the state have also been unearthed.

Assistant Inspector General (Pathankot) Sukhminder Singh Mann said the probe has also revealed that one of the arrested juveniles is the first cousin of Sajan Masih and handles the transportation of weapons, explosives, etc, at Sajan’s behest.

Pertinently, Sajan Masih, alias Goru, is an absconder and wanted in an attempt to murder and an Arms Act case registered at the police station in Dera Baba Nanak in September 2023. After his arrest, Sajan had spent around two months in Gurdaspur jail, and after getting bail, he managed to flee from India.

Mann said during investigations, it has been revealed that one of the arrested juveniles conducted a recce of Hardeep Singh, who was later murdered, in Dera Baba Nanak in January 2024. The juvenile was then sent to a juvenile home, and after his release from the juvenile home, he resumed his criminal activities.

Similarly, on August 14, 2025, accused Vishal Masih, along with one of the arrested juveniles, travelled to Tanda, Hoshiarpur and fired gunshots at a property dealer in Hoshiarpur, resulting in injuries. This crime was also committed at the behest of their foreign-based handlers.

