Punjab sets up helpline to assist people stranded in Middle East

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Amid escalating conflict in parts of the Middle East, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline to assist stranded Punjabis, asking families to call 0172 2260042, 0172 2260043 or WhatsApp +91 94787 79112 for immediate support.

Stating that the state government is in constant touch with the Government of India to ensure their safe and prompt return, he said Punjab will extend full support and cooperation to those affected.

Assuring full support and cooperation to the distressed families of the Punjabis stuck in strife-torn Middle East, CM Mann said, “The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India (GoI) to ensure safe and prompt return of the people stuck.

Due to the outbreak of conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties.

“The Punjab government has set up a helpline. If any person or their family is stranded in these countries, they can call on these numbers.” He assured full backing to those in distress and announced that a dedicated helpline and control room has been set up and will operate 24x7, adding, “People can call or send a WhatsApp message, if any kind of help is required.”

He also urged the Government of India to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the Middle East, adding that he hopes the Union government will take necessary steps to extend a helping hand to all those trapped in the war-hit Gulf region.

A day earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urged the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Dubai Airport and various Arab countries.

He stressed that in times of international crisis, prompt action is essential to ensure that no Indian is left without support. The safety, security and dignity of every Indian abroad must remain the foremost responsibility of the Central government, he added.

--IANS

vg/uk