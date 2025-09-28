Punjab Police launches helpline to report organised crime

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) In a significant step to empower citizens and strengthen the fight against organised crime as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Sunday, launched a dedicated, toll-free helpline '1800-330-1100' for the people to report organised crimes, including intimidation, extortion, and gangster-related activities anonymously.

This helpline has been activated by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to provide citizens with a direct and confidential channel to report organised crime.

To ensure the helpline's effectiveness, the DGP made a trial call to '1800-330-1100' during the inauguration and interacted with the representative to understand the working of the new system.

DGP Yadav, in his video message to the people, assured that every piece of information received on this helpline will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, and the identities of callers will be protected.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to save the helpline number, report any such incidents without any fear or hesitation, and join the Punjab Police in its mission to build a safer state.

"This helpline is a powerful tool for the public to directly assist the police. Reports received here will trigger immediate and coordinated action," the DGP said, while emphasising that the helpline is centrally monitored under the direct supervision of Promod Ban, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), who leads the AGTF, to ensure effective and prompt follow-up on every lead.

The DGP said that the established infrastructure of the '112' helpline is being utilised to ensure smooth functioning of this helpline, however, calls to this number will be taken up independently by specialised officers from the AGTF, who will personally handle the matters and coordinate with concerned districts if required.

