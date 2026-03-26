Punjab Police bust interstate weapons module; 10 country-made pistols seized

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have busted an interstate illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two accused from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 7.65 MM country-made 10 pistols along with 20 magazines from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

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Those arrested have been identified as Dalesh Kumar, alias Saurav Kumar, alias Nannu, a resident of Paindapur village in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Amit Chahar, a resident of Baseri Chahar village in Agra.

The development came almost a month after two BKI operatives -- Sukhwinder, alias Sunny, and Rawal -- were arrested for procuring and further placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam.

The same IED was later used in the blast at the police station in Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. DGP Yadav said that during sustained investigation both the accused were arrested from Mathura and first recovery of five pistols along with 10 magazines was affected from the Grand Vitara car of accused Dalesh Kumar, alias Nannu.

Further pursuant to his disclosure statement, five more pistols along with 10 magazines were recovered from the Mathura-Palwal highway, taking a total count of 10 pistols and 20 magazines, he added.

The DGP said that the arrest of these two Uttar Pradesh-based accused has revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the US, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab.

Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent’s residence in Garhshankar in the directions of foreign-based handlers, he added. In this regard, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at a police station in Amritsar.

--IANS

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