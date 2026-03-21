Punjab officer's suicide: CM Mann has no moral right to remain in power, says BJP

Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar, on Saturday, expressed sorrow over the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, in Amritsar and said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann no longer has any moral basis to remain in power.

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While speaking to the media here, Jakhar said the BJP would fight at every level to ensure justice for the victim's family.

He noted that earlier people in Punjab were losing their lives due to their inability to pay extortion and were facing gangster rule, but now even government officials are being forced to take their own lives due to their inability to meet the alleged demands of Ministers.

Punjab Transport and Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was asked to resign by Chief Minister Mann after his name surfaced in the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was posted in Amritsar.

State BJP Chief Jakhar said this incident "is equivalent to the broad daylight murder of a government officer and that a case should be registered immediately against Minister Bhullar and he should be arrested".

Jakhar also expressed surprise over the Chief Minister's statement that the probe would be handed over to the State Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha, questioning since when the Chief Secretary has been investigating "murder cases".

The Chief Secretary was asked to look into the allegations of harassment and tender dispute involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhullar, who represents the Patti Assembly constituency.

The State BJP Chief said that this incident exposed the reality of the state government's claim of "staunch honesty".

He remarked that this is not a state Cabinet but a "gang of Ministers".

Jakhar said that first Minister Vijay Singla, then Fauja Singh Sarari, and now Laljit Singh Bhullar, all reflect the true face of this AAP-led Punjab government.

He also added that Chief Minister Mann has now become a burden on his position.

Jakhar said the BJP would not remain silent until justice is delivered to the victim's family.

He also demanded that the Chief Minister take moral responsibility and resigns, and that the case be investigated by an independent agency in a time-bound manner.

--IANS

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