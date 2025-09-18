Punjab ministers inspect desilting works in Satluj river

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, along with Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, on Thursday inspected the ongoing desilting works in the Satluj river at Sasrali Colony in Ludhiana district.

The duo directed immediate deployment of additional resources, including specialised floating excavators, poclains and JCBs, to expedite removal of silt deposits and restore the river to its original course.

Notably, the state government has already deployed advanced floating excavators to divert the flow of the river back to its natural route.

The ministers further instructed the mobilisation of all available resources and machinery to ensure the speedy restoration of the river flow and prevent further silt accumulation.

The ministers said all Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and officers are working for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. They reaffirmed that the government remains fully committed to providing timely support for their resettlement.

They assured that compensation to all affected families will be disbursed within 45 days, adding that special ‘girdawari’ is already being carried out on a war footing to assess the losses in the affected areas.

Later, Revenue Minister Mundian visited village Sahibana and handed over Rs 50,000 from his salary to Balbir Singh for the repair of his flood-damaged roof. He also announced that the government would release additional funds to further assist Balbir Singh.

Water Resources Minister Goyal visited Mandala Chhana village to review the strengthening of the Dhussi Bundh, where large-scale relief operations are underway with support from the Drainage Department. He was accompanied by Member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jasbir Singh.

The Water Resources Minister said to secure this crucial bundh along the Satluj, dedicated teams of the Jalandhar administration, the Drainage Department and Army units are working round the clock under the supervision of Rajya Sabha MP Seechewal. He said there is no shortage of resources as the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of material and manpower.

Lauding the relentless efforts of the administration, the Army, the SDRF and volunteers, he said further strengthening work will be undertaken once the water level recedes.

