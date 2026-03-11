Punjab Minister apprises Assembly over worsening energy crisis ​

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Central government, calling out its “failed foreign policy” for triggering a worsening energy crisis in the country. ​

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly, the minister raised concerns over shrinking petroleum and LPG stocks, the shutdown of fertiliser plants in the state, and what he described as discrimination in gas supply to the state, while demanding that the Centre disclose the actual national reserves of petroleum, LPG and LNG.​

Participating in a discussion on a condemnation motion moved by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Bains expressed concern over the rapidly depleting stocks of petroleum and LPG across the country. ​

He pointed out the contradiction between the Centre’s claims of self-sufficiency and the ground reality. ​

He asked the Centre to come clean on the exact stock levels of petroleum, LPG and LNG in the country. ​

“On one hand, their spokespersons claim we have plenty of petroleum and LPG, while on the other, commercial supplies have been halted. This is not just an administrative lapse. It is the direct result of the BJP government’s failed foreign policy,” Bains said, while highlighting the grim repercussions of this crisis for Punjab, particularly for its agrarian economy. ​

He expressed displeasure over the shutdown of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) units in Nangal and Bathinda, warning that the upcoming kharif sowing season is under direct threat. ​

“The Nangal and Bathinda fertiliser plants are almost shut down. Where will our urea come from? Our kharif crop sowing is due. It is a serious issue affecting the livelihoods of our farmers. While Punjab’s plants are starved of gas and shut down, the NFL’s Panipat plant continues to receive 100 per cent supply. This is blatant discrimination against Punjab,” he said. ​

Bains warned that the situation is merely the tip of the iceberg. ​

“If left unchecked, the country could soon face a crippling petrol and diesel shortage. Tomorrow, they will say there is no petrol or diesel. It will not stop at fields. Our hostels will close their messes, our tourism industry will collapse, and it will even impact our armed forces. This issue touches every kitchen in the country,” he added. ​

