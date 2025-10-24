Punjab invites Telangana CM for 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet Ministers Sanjeev Arora and Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and formally extended an invitation to him to participate in the commemorative events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 20 at Anandpur Sahib, a historic city of spiritual and cultural importance in Sikh tradition.

The ministers highlighted the importance of this occasion as a symbol of sacrifice, spiritual strength, and unity, emphasising its significance in promoting harmony and understanding across different communities.

On the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the invitation and conveyed his consideration and intent to participate in the event.

Also, during the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy and the ministers engaged in detailed discussions on the health and education systems of their states.

They exchanged insights, best practices, and explored avenues for further improving these sectors in Telangana and Punjab.

The conversations reflected a shared commitment towards enhancing public welfare and fostering cooperative development initiatives.

The meeting underscored the importance of cultural and social ties between the two states, emphasising the shared values of sacrifice, service, and progress.

A Punjab government spokesperson said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assigned all state Cabinet Ministers the special responsibility of personally inviting the Chief Ministers of various states.

The spokesperson said invitations have already been handed over to several Chief Ministers, while the remaining states will be covered in the coming days.

Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak have been deputed to deliver invitations to the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam.

Similarly, Aman Arora and Tarunpreet Singh Sond will visit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. Ministers Balbir Singh and Hardeep Singh Mundian have been assigned to invite the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, while Ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO and Barinder Kumar Goyal will deliver invitations to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Likewise, Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Advisor to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Deepak Bali will invite the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Ministers Baljeet Kaur and Mohinder Bhagat have been tasked with inviting the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

