Punjab govt’s attitude arrogant, Centre will take appropriate action: State BJP chief Jakhar

Ludhiana, Aug 4 (IANS) Punjab unit BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, describing the government’s attitude arrogant, stating that the Central government would now take appropriate action.

Jakhar was in Ludhiana to join a protest in support of three BJP councillors against whom the Municipal Corporation's Mayor had filed a case.

Jakhar said the case was filed simply because the councillors had gone to meet the Mayor to discuss development works.

He called it an injustice to the councillors and an example of the government’s arrogance and corruption.

Jakhar vowed that the BJP would fight for its self-respect with full force and that this issue would resonate across Punjab. He criticised the Mayor, accusing him of forgetting about development and engaging only in political bias.

Jakhar also raised questions about the use of Rs 1,800 crore provided by the Centre for the Ludhiana Smart City Project. He announced that he would write a letter to the Central government to request an audit of the funds to show the public how and where the money was spent.

Taking a potshot at CM Mann, Jakhar said Mann “is busy telling jokes while the people of Punjab are suffering from drug abuse and corruption”.

He also targeted recently appointed minister Sanjeev Arora, saying that he will have to come clean on the issue of conflict of interest and he cannot escape simply by resigning from his companies.

He also urged the Chief Minister to become the voice of the people, warning that otherwise the public “is ready to send him back home”.

BJP chief Jakhar also criticised the government on the issue of land pooling, stating that this decision would eventually turn the people against the government.

