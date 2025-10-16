Punjab govt to commence events dedicated to 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Punjab government will commence a series of commemorative events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru, by performing an ‘ardas’ at the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib here on October 25.

State Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced here that the government has finalised the month-long schedule dedicated to this historic occasion.

They informed that the series of events will begin on October 25 at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Cabinet Ministers and other prominent dignitaries will pay obeisance.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also visit the sacred martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das-ji, Bhai Sati Das-ji and Bhai Dayala-ji, who made unparalleled sacrifices in devotion to the Guru.

Later in the evening, a grand Kirtan Darbar will be held at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, where a large congregation of devotees is expected to participate with devotion and reverence. They said that Hind di Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom a sacrifice unmatched in world history.

The Ninth Guru was a true symbol of secularism, unity, and universal brotherhood, and his life and philosophy continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity. From November 1 to 18, light and sound shows will be held in all districts of Punjab, depicting the great life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Kirtan darbars will also be organised in towns and cities blessed by the Guru’s presence.

The core objective of these events is to educate people about the Guru’s philosophy, his life of sacrifice, and the eternal message of peace and humanity that continues to inspire millions across the globe.

They further said on November 19, a Nagar Kirtan will commence from Srinagar, in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will also join the congregation. This Nagar Kirtan will halt at Jammu on November 19, Pathankot on November 20, and Hoshiarpur on November 21, before reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Simultaneously, on November 20, three Nagar Kirtans will start from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, and all will culminate together at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

To mark the historic occasion, the state government will organise major events at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25. A special tent city named “Chakk Nanaki” will be established for the accommodation of thousands of devotees arriving for the commemoration.

A Sarv-Dharm Sammelan (interfaith conference) will also be held, symbolising the Guru’s message of harmony and universal faith. The sacred city will further host a special exhibition and a drone show highlighting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On November 24, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened in Sri Anandpur Sahib, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, where eminent personalities will share their thoughts on his philosophy, his supreme sacrifice for human rights, and the preservation of religious freedom.

