Punjab govt deploys officers for safe return of people from West Asia

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) In a bid to ensure safe, smooth and hassle-free return of citizens of Punjab stranded in the strife-torn West Asia, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has deployed two senior officers of the state government to coordinate and monitor the entire process.

Read More

As per the directions of Chief Minister Mann on Thursday, a 24x7 helpline has already been established with immediate effect.

Additional Director General of Police R.K. Jaiswal has been designated as the overall in charge of the helpline, while Department of Home Affairs Secretary, Vimal Setia, has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination and monitoring purposes.

The nodal officer has been asked to remain in constant liaison with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The nodal officer will keep a tab on the measures being undertaken by the Union government for evacuation and ensuring the safety of Indians stranded in West Asia and other countries.

Likewise, a proper record of all calls received on the helpline will be maintained and these calls will be attended promptly.

Wherever any matter requires to be taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs, or any other department or authority, the nodal officer will ensure that it is done on priority.

Chief Minister Mann said, "This step has been taken in view of the emergent situation concerning residents of Punjab stranded in West Asia and other countries. The sole aim is to extend necessary assistance and support to them and their families in this hour of grave and unforeseen crisis."

"The Punjab government stands firmly with the Punjabis stuck in the Gulf region and is fully committed to extending all possible support and cooperation to them."

--IANS

vg/khz