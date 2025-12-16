Punjab expects lakhs of devotees to mark Shaheedi Sabha

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said comprehensive steps have been made as lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri at Fatehgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha.

The Chief Minister told the media here that in view of a large inflow of devotees, special steps have been taken regarding healthcare facilities. Twenty Aam Aadmi Clinics and five dispensaries are being set up, adding medicines and essential equipment have been arranged for these centres.

Referring to the supreme sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, the Chief Minister said their unparalleled sacrifice hardly finds any match in human history.

He said that, though more than three centuries have passed since this martyrdom, its emotional impact is still deeply felt by the Sikh community worldwide.

CM Mann said the government would provide free transportation for devotees within the city during the Shaheedi Sabha by launching an inter-city shuttle bus service.

The Chief Minister said 200 shuttle buses and 100 e-rickshaws will ferry devotees from parking areas to Gurdwara Sahib and other locations.

He said the services of Google are being used this time for traffic management so that updated information about road traffic conditions around Fatehgarh Sahib can be available, allowing immediate alternate arrangements in case of congestion.

Speaking about security arrangements, the Chief Minister said over 3,300 police personnel will be on duty. An Integrated control centre has been established with a helpline number 0176-3232838 for the convenience of the public.

He said 300 CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations to monitor anti-social elements, and drones will also keep aerial surveillance over the city.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure smooth mobile connectivity, temporary mobile towers are being installed by telecom companies.

He said a fleet of 60 ambulances and fire-brigade vehicles will also remain stationed to handle any emergency.

--IANS

vg/dan