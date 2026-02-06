Punjab Congress leaders can still stoop to any level, says BJP leader Jakhar

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar said on Friday that considering the past conduct of certain Congress MPs apprehensions regarding any inappropriate behavior on their part cannot be dismissed as impossible.

He added that the dignity of the Prime Minister's office is just as important as the Prime Minister's security.

Referring to concerns about a threat to the dignity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in the Lok Sabha, Jakhar said in a message shared on social media that Punjab Congress leaders can stoop to any level for their narrow political interests.

He added that the same leaders who had put the Prime Minister's security at risk during the Ferozepur visit are now sitting on Congress benches in the Parliament, and that they can still stoop to any level to gain the favour of the Congress high command.

In his social media message, the State BJP President said: "The concerns raised about the conduct of some Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha cannot be dismissed as routine disruption, especially in light of their own past record. Some of the very individuals who, during the Prime Minister's Punjab visit in 2022, not only allowed circumstances that endangered his security but also led them, are today Members of Parliament -- and are influencing party policy and strategy as part of the Congress high command. When the same actors repeat the same pattern, history does not become irrelevant. Those who once turned a Prime Minister's visit into a security crisis are today attempting to paralyse Parliament."

"Preventing the Prime Minister from replying to the Motion of Thanks is not an insult to an individual -- it is a deliberate blow to the dignity of a constitutional office. When arguments fail, institutions are targeted."

