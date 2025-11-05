Punjab Congress chief booked for 'casteist' remarks against Buta Singh

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly making casteist remarks against former Union Home Minister late Buta Singh.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Buta Singh's son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu.

He has been booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, along with Sections 3 (1)(u) and 3 (1)(v) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

The Congress chief, a member of Parliament from Ludhiana, had allegedly remarked on the late politician's skin colour while campaigning in support of the party's candidate for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, slated on November 11.

Facing criticism, Raja Warring has clarified that late Buta Singh was like a father figure, and he can "never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else".

Reacting to reports that the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission had taken 'suo motu' notice of the issue and issued summons to him, Warring has said, "While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh-ji. If anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology."

Warring has clarified that whatever he mentioned about late Buta Singh was in a positive context, to highlight the "inclusive" nature of the Congress.

"While I hold him in the highest esteem as a great leader and fatherly figure to me, I reiterate and reaffirm my unconditional apology if anyone has felt hurt," Warring has reiterated.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police in connection with Warring's "casteist remarks" during an election rally in the district.

The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of a news report based on BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh's statement on the incident, asked the district officials to submit the action taken report within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

--IANS

vg/svn