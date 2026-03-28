Punjab CM urges Centre to ensure adequate fuel, DAP supply ahead of wheat harvest

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called upon the government of India to urgently ensure enhanced and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and DAP fertiliser as the state gears up for a 140 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat harvest, warning that any disruption in fuel availability could directly impact national food security.

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While reiterating that there is no shortage and no cause for panic, the Chief Minister underscored that timely action by the Centre is essential to keep harvesting operations and grain movement running smoothly, even as Punjab stands ready with 181 LMT of wheat and 139 LMT of paddy to support the nation.

CM Mann told the media here that during a virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday evening, he apprised that Punjab is likely to produce 140 LMT of wheat this year.

“To ensure smooth harvesting and transportation of the crop, regular supply of petrol and diesel is needed. A large number of tractors, trolleys, harvesters, and trucks will be used during harvesting, so fuel supply must be enhanced in the larger public interest. It is the need of the hour to ensure that the food security of the country is maintained by all means,” he said.

Reassuring the public, the Chief Minister pointed out that there was no need for panic.

“There is currently a stock of 12–14 days of petrol and diesel and six days of LPG in the state, which is usually maintained throughout the year. This stock is intact and supply is continuing unabated. The country has import agreements with 41 nations, and at the national level, 60 days of petrol and diesel stock and 30 days of LPG stock have already been secured. There is no need for hoarding or panic buying as the Chief Secretary is keeping an eagle eye on supplies. Hoarders and black marketers will not be spared at any cost.”

Citing operational data, he added, “Till Thursday, 71,000 requests for LPG refilling were received, of which 69,000 have already been delivered. There is no possibility of any lockdown in the state and everything is functioning smoothly. A total of 1,497 checks have been conducted, during which 301 LPG cylinders were seized.”

He further said, “The Punjab government is committed to ensuring that both agriculture and industry do not face any disruption. A helpline number -- 0172-3321001 -- has been launched for LPG, petrol, and diesel-related issues.”

Highlighting the state’s role in national food security, the Chief Minister said, “Amid the ongoing situation, Punjab is ready to provide 41 LMT of wheat currently in its godowns, along with 140 LMT expected this year and 139 LMT of paddy for serving people across the country. The state has always helped the needy and poor. If the country requires this 181 LMT of wheat and 139 LMT of paddy, it can be lifted anytime. Punjab will uphold its glorious tradition to support the nation in this hour of need and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.”

He also welcomed the Centre’s move on fuel pricing, stating, “The decision of the Government of India to reduce additional tax on petrol and diesel is a confidence-building measure.”

--IANS

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