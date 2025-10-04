Punjab CM to honour 71 government teachers tomorrow

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said 71 government teachers will be honoured with the State Teacher Award 2025 at a ceremony in Sri Anandpur Sahib on Sunday (October 5).

This recognition aims to appreciate the dedication and outstanding contributions of these teachers to the state's educational landscape.

Bains said the government takes pride in recognising the invaluable contributions of teachers, who shape young minds, making them the true architects of a brighter future.

Divulging the details about the state awards, the minister said 55 teachers will receive the State Teacher Award, with 34 from Senior Secondary and 21 from Primary Schools. Additionally, 10 dynamic teachers will be felicitated with the Young Teacher Award (six secondary and 4 primary teachers).

Three educators will be honoured with a Special Teacher Award, and three will receive an Administrative Award for their distinguished leadership. Each awardee will be presented with a medal, shawl and a certificate of merit by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who will be the chief guest of the state-level programme, he added.

The education sector has been making significant strides in the state government, Bains said, while adding that the state teacher award ceremony is a testament to the AAP government's commitment to valuing and motivating educators, fostering a culture of excellence and dedication in the state's education sector.

Notably, Punjab emerged as the top performer in the Rashtriya Parakh Sarvekshan 2024 (AKA- National Achievement Survey (NAS), showcasing its focus on learning outcomes and teacher training. Punjab has also become the first state across the country to introduce entrepreneurship as a main subject for Class XI students, aiming to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Furthermore, a significant number of students from government schools have qualified in competitive exams such as NEET and JEE Mains and Advanced, highlighting the sector's progress.

--IANS

vg/uk