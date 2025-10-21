Punjab CM suspends DIG Bhullar, caught by CBI in bribery case

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested on corruption charges.

The Chief Minister said that corruption-free governance lies at the core of the state government’s ethos, which has been consistently demonstrated through its actions over the past four years.

He emphasised that the Punjab government has upheld a strict zero-tolerance approach by sparing no one found guilty of corrupt practices.

Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that, in line with this policy, the IPS officer recently arrested by a central agency for corruption has been suspended.

The Chief Minister added that this action reflects the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery.

He noted that corrupt practices erode public trust, weaken institutions, and hinder national progress, so his government has accorded top priority to eradicating this menace.

Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the Deputy Inspector General of Police would be deemed suspended with effect from October 16, reiterating that no officer or politician, regardless of their position or influence, will be spared if found involved in this grave crime against society.

The Chief Minister further stated that“today’s action once again sends a clear message that there will be no pick and choose in the fight against corruption.

He categorically said that any involvement in corrupt activities will not be tolerated, and no leniency will be shown to those indulging in such acts.

Mann said that since assuming office in 2022, his government has launched a sustained crusade against corruption, reaffirming its dedication to clean and transparent governance in Punjab.

--IANS

vg/dan