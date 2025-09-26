Punjab CM Mann slams Opposition for 'politicising' floods

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Slamming the Opposition for politicising the issue of floods, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the people would never forgive these insensitive and opportunist politicians for their betrayal towards the state and its residents.

Winding up the discussion during a special session on the floor of Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said “it is unfortunate that instead of giving a healing touch during the floods these so-called experienced politicians of the state are spitting venom against the government”.

He said these politicians are only politicizing this issue for the sake of their vested political interests which is unwarranted and undesirable. CM Mann said “when the people of the state were running pillar to post for relief and rehabilitation in the floods these politicians were desperately making efforts to hog media limelight”.

The Chief Minister said this special session was convened to discuss the rehabilitation of the state in the aftermath of floods but due to myopic mindset of these leaders it has been reduced to a platform of criticism.

He said Punjab “is a blessed land and has a tendency to rise from ashes but such backstabbers have always tried to ruin it”.

CM Mann said the natural disasters even bowed before the hard work and determination of the Punjabis.

The Chief Minister said whenever the country has faced any problem or difficulty Punjab has saved the country whether it was making the country self-reliant in food production, safeguarding its borders or even in national freedom struggle. However, he said that when Punjab faces any problem the Union government “becomes insensitive to our problems and leaves us to face it on our own”.

CM Mann cited that after the Dinanagar attack, Punjab was asked to pay the price for the Indian Army, which had come to neutralize the terror attack from across the border. Giving a clarion call to all the Punjabis to unite in this hour of grave crisis, the Chief Minister said “it is the need of the hour to rebuild the state”, adding if needed he will not hesitate to stage a protest outside the residence of the Prime Minister for the sake of Punjab.

CM Mann also said that he “is not afraid of the misuse of the central agencies to muzzle the voice of democracy and will continue to fight for safeguarding the interests of the state”.

Earlier in the day, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal presented a resolution in the special two-day session of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a special package of Rs 20,000 crore for flood-affected families, farmers and infrastructure restoration across the state.

