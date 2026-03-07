Punjab CM flags off batch of school principals for training in Singapore

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off the eighth batch of 30 government school principals for training at the Principal Academy in Singapore, saying the initiative is aimed at providing exposure to educators to global teaching practices and further strengthening the state's public education system.

The Chief Minister also spoke on a range of political issues, asserting that Punjab will strongly oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill of 2025, while taking swipes at the BJP-led Centre, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal.

CM Mann took to X and wrote, "Today, another batch of principals from government schools in Punjab departed for Singapore for training. I met them on this occasion, wished them well, and encouraged them to make the trip a success."

He further wrote, "Our government's goal is to ensure that the children of Punjab receive world-class, quality education. In line with this vision, we are continuously providing international-level training opportunities to our teachers and principals, so that they can learn new and modern methods and further strengthen Punjab's education system. Our goal is not just to build schools, but to create an education system that empowers every child in Punjab to dream big and achieve them."

Interacting with the media, CM Mann said, "To provide world-class exposure to heads of government schools, the eighth batch of 30 principals is leaving for training at the Principal Academy in Singapore from March 8 to 14."

"So far eight batches, comprising 234 principals and education officers have been sent to Singapore for training," the Chief Minister said.

He said a transparent selection process has been adopted for the programme, after which verification of the selected principals was carried out by the District Education Officers.

"During the training, these principals are acquainted with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad. After their return, they share these practices with students and colleagues so that our students get exposure to global standards of education. This path-breaking initiative is rejuvenating the education system of the state and these teachers are acting as agents of change by ensuring quality education for students," the Chief Minister added.

