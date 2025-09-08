Punjab Cabinet allows farmers to remove sand, silt accumulated with floods

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, gave its approval to one-time 'pro-people' measure to enable farmers to remove sand and silt accumulated due to floods in their fields and sell them if they desire.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, who joined it virtually from Fortis hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment.

A Spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said that due to the floods, sand and silt have accumulated in several fields at the inundated villages.

"Therefore, in a major reprieve to the farmers it has been decided that farmers will be allowed to remove sand and silt from their own fields, and they may sell it if they wish."

Under the policy of "Jisda Khet, Usda Rait" (One who owns the land, owns the sand), farmers in all flood-affected villages will be allowed to remove sand from their land without any permit by December 31.

The removal of silt, sand and river borne material from agricultural land by way of this "one-time measure" would not be considered mining of mineral.

The Deputy Commissioner concerned would declare the list of affected villages in a district where the operation of removal and lifting of deposited material may be done by the affected farmers, cultivators and group of farmers affected by flood material deposition.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government will provide compensation of up to Rs 20,000 per acre, which is not the highest in the history of Punjab, but it is the highest in the entire country.

"This is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to bail out the farmers of Punjab in this hour of grave crisis," the Spokesperson added.

The Cabinet approved amendment to the Punjab Town Improvement Act, 1922, to enable urban local bodies to utilise funds of the Improvement Trusts through the Municipal Development Fund, which was established by the state government to undertake urban infrastructure works for which allocation is received from the state Budget every year.

The Cabinet also granted prosecution sanction against former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

As per advice of the Advocate General, the matter with regard to granting of prosecution sanction of the former Minister first needs to be discussed in the Council of Ministers and thereafter it will be sent to the Governor for passing of formal order.

The Cabinet also gave signal to the Custom Milling Policy for Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 starting from September 16 and the procurement of paddy would be completed up to November 30.

--IANS

vg/khz