Punjab BJP criticises Congress MLA Khaira, CM Mann for 'insulting' women

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Punjab BJP working President Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday condemned the "derogatory and insulting" remarks made by Congress MLA and Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, against women.

Sharma said such statements reflect a deeply insensitive mindset and are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society.

He also condemned the humiliating words reportedly used by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Referring to the words 'Patola', 'Bhrind', and 'Pakistan Da Jhanda' used by the Chief Minister while narrating a college-day anecdote, Sharma said such language is unbecoming of a person holding the highest executive office in the state.

The BJP lawmaker said "it is unfortunate that senior leaders who hold responsible public positions are using language that disrespects the dignity of women".

He said the remarks made by Congress lawmaker Khaira "are not only derogatory but also reflect the declining standards of political discourse in Punjab".

Sharma said the women deserved the highest respect and dignity in society, and leaders must be particularly careful with their words while speaking in public.

"Instead of making insensitive and humiliating remarks, the Chief Minister should focus on ensuring safety, respect, and empowerment for women in Punjab," he said.

The BJP leader demanded that both Khaira and Mann apologise to the women for their "irresponsible and disrespectful" statements.

He said Punjab's women are strong, respected pillars of society and no political leader has the right to demean them.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will always stand firmly for the dignity, respect, and empowerment of the women.

The condemnation came after Khaira reportedly questioned how women celebrating the announcement of Rs 1,000 under the Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme could give birth to the brave.

