Punjab BJP chief Jakhar invites farmers for talks on India-US trade pact

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab unit President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday invited farmer organisations for dialogue, stating that "if they see any shortcomings in the India-US trade agreement, they should choose the path of discussion rather than agitation".

He reiterated that the agreement would not have any adverse impact on farmers, especially those in Punjab, and will instead benefit industry and trade while creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking to the media after a meeting in Mohali with BJP district executive members and mandal presidents to provide detailed information about the trade agreement, the BJP state President again emphasised that crops grown in the state such as wheat, paddy, maize, and sugarcane have been kept outside the scope of the agreement and will not affect farmers in any way.

Jakhar said today every farmer acknowledged that agriculture is not a highly profitable occupation.

"While it sustains families, it does not generate enough income to fulfill their children’s aspirations. Every family wants their children to find employment beyond farming. However, this will only be possible if new industries are established and trade expands."

He said this deal is a step in that direction, as it will provide access for India’s industry and trade to the $30 trillion US economy.

"As industry and trade grow, new employment opportunities will be created for the youth."

The BJP President appealed to farmer groups to clearly state what impact they believe the deal will have on Punjab's farmers. He invited them for discussions, assuring that if any farmer organisation feels the agreement will affect Punjab's farmers, they should come forward for talks, and all their concerns will be addressed. He added that "protests are undertaken only after the path of dialogue has been closed".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firmly committed to protecting farmers' interests, and the same resolve has ensured that Punjab farmers' interests are safeguarded in this agreement.

The BJP President also urged farmer groups to press for the implementation of an agricultural policy in the state, which farmers had protested for a year ago but has still not been implemented.

He said the law-and-order situation in the state has "deteriorated significantly" and that drug abuse is destroying the next generation.

"If protests are to be held, they should focus on these real issues rather than on a non-existent issue, as there is nothing anti-Punjab in the deal," he said.

Speaking as a farmer himself, he asserted this with confidence. He further said while the US President is speaking about making America great again, Prime Minister Modi, in the current global circumstances, has successfully pursued the policy of making India great while safeguarding national interests through this agreement, for which he deserves appreciation.

Responding to a question, he condemned the firing incident involving two migrant labourers in Moga town.

He said earlier businesspersons were facing such situations, and now even labourers were being targeted. Urging the state government to wake up, he said such divisive actions must be strictly curbed, as they go against the philosophy taught by the Sikh Gurus.

He emphasised that the role of migrant laborers in Punjab's industry and agriculture cannot be overlooked.

