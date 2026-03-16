Punjab Assembly unanimously demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) On the final day of its session on Monday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the conferment of India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on Dalit icon and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

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Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had also demanded Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram.

During the proceedings on Monday, the House also cleared two Bills. The Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers (Amendment) Bill, 2026, presented by Water Resources and Mining Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, was passed by a majority. The Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University, Punjab Bill, 2026, introduced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, was passed unanimously.

The House also adopted a resolution strongly condemning the offensive and casteist remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Legislator Manjit Singh Bilaspur had moved the resolution.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the Speaker for refusing to allow a resolution demanding the Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader said his party had formally moved a resolution recommending the highest honour for Bhagat Singh in recognition of his sacrifice and role in India’s freedom struggle, but it was not taken up by the House.

Bajwa said Bhagat Singh was not merely a revolutionary figure from Punjab but a national icon who symbolised courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of freedom for the entire country. Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna, he said, was long overdue and would be a fitting tribute to one of India’s greatest martyrs.

The Congress lawmaker said it was deeply ironic that the AAP government frequently invoked the ideals of Bhagat Singh and claimed to take inspiration from his ideology, yet when an opportunity arose to formally recommend the highest civilian honour for him, the government failed to act.

--IANS

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