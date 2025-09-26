Punjab Assembly: AAP govt seeks flood package of Rs 20,000 crore from Centre

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Friday presented a resolution in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a special package of Rs 20,000 crore for flood-affected families, farmers and infrastructure restoration across the state.

In a detailed address pertaining to the “Rehabilitation of Punjab” resolution in the House, he criticised the unsympathetic stance of the Union Government and termed the token relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as nothing more than routine expenditure rather than genuine support.

The Cabinet Minister recalled how Punjab has always stood tall in the service of the nation, feeding the country as the food bowl of India, safeguarding its borders during wars and making unmatched sacrifices during national crises. He said it was deeply unfortunate that the Government of India completely ignored Punjab when it faced one of the gravest natural calamities in its history.

Goyal said the floods this year surpassed even the devastation of 1988, with more than 2,300 villages ravaged, nearly 20 lakh people were directly affected, crops on more than 5 lakh acres destroyed and 7 lakh people displaced from their homes. He said over 3,200 schools, 19 colleges, 1,400 hospitals and clinics, besides nearly 8,500 km of roads and 2,500 bridges were either damaged or washed away.

He noted that joint surveys conducted by state departments estimated initial losses at around Rs 13,900 crore, yet the Centre ignored this reality and announced just Rs 1,600 crore, which was actually a routine release and not an extraordinary grant. He said that Punjab has not yet received anything from this amount.

The Water Resources Minister said the announcement by the Prime Minister was a grossly inadequate measure that failed to recognise the gravity of the disaster. He said the people of the state expected compassionate action, not symbolic gestures.

The Cabinet Minister underlined that this year’s inflow peaked at 14.11 lakh cusecs against 11 lakh cusecs in 1988, nearly 20 per cent higher, with almost 10 lakh cusecs entering Punjab through drains, streams and rivulets alone. This, coupled with faulty forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), worsened the calamity. On August 24, IMD predicted 21 mm of rainfall, but the actual recorded rain was 163 mm. On August 25, 18 mm was predicted against 147 mm (717 per cent higher) and on August 26, 13 mm forecast turned into 90.5 mm (596 per cent higher).

Such gross inaccuracies, he said, exposed complete negligence of the central agency.

Goyal also held the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) responsible for compounding the disaster as decisions on water release were delayed due to the rigid protocols of convening inter-state meetings. Punjab had requested water release when Bhakra touched 1,660 feet, but the board refused until levels reached 1,665 feet, thereby risking lives and property.

On the issue of de-silting, the Cabinet Minister said that the Beas river being declared a Ramsar site without consulting the water department has prevented even basic de-silting or mining since 2017, leading to heavy siltation.

The Minister stated that river embankments were strengthened well in advance, breaches plugged in time, and flood protection works executed on a war footing. Dhussi bandhs and embankments on the Ravi, Beas and the Sutlej rivers stood firm, while extensive channelisation on the Ghaggar river prevented breaches for the first time in five decades, saving Rs 400 crore in potential damages from the Ghaggar alone. At Khanauri, water remained at 750.7 feet for nine consecutive days, yet no breach occurred.

Goyal urged the Centre must rise above politics and extend genuine empathy towards Punjab. He said Punjab’s demand for Rs 20,000 crore was not only justified but essential for rebuilding lives, farms, roads, schools and health institutions. Anything less, he said, would amount to betrayal of Punjab’s contributions to the nation.

