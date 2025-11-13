Pune road accident: Maha CM announces aid of Rs 5 lakh to kins of deceased

Mumbai/Pune, Nov 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in Pune accident in which at least eight people died and over 20 injured near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which a speeding container hit several vehicles.

He has announced the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said: “The incident of some people losing their lives in the accident on the new bridge in Pune is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident. We share in the grief of their families. The heirs of the deceased in this accident will be provided with financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees.”

The Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the collision between two containers near the Navale Bridge in Pune and the horrific accident involving a car in it, followed by the fire that broke out, is an extremely tragic incident.

“The news of some people losing their lives in this accident is extremely heartbreaking, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the deceased. I express my condolences to their families. At the same time, I pray that the injured recover soon,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in his post on X said, “Heartfelt tribute to the departed souls in the Nawale Bridge accident! The accident near Nawale Bridge is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The news that some citizens lost their lives in this unfortunate incident is deeply painful to the heart. I offer my humble tribute to those who lost their lives in this accident! At the same time, I express my condolences to the families. May God grant strength to these families to recover from this sorrow – this is my prayer!”

Further, NCP SP legislator Rohit Pawar, in his reaction, said that the Navale Bridge in Pune has turned into a black spot, where many people have lost their lives in various accidents that have occurred there so far.

“Even today, a bizarre accident has claimed the unfortunate lives of more than nine people. The traffic jams on the Navale Bridge and the movement of heavy vehicles have become extremely hazardous. Despite frequent accidents here, the administration is not taking the necessary measures. The government should take this matter seriously and implement appropriate measures. Heartfelt tribute to all these deceased citizens,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, “Heartfelt tribute to the citizens who lost their lives in the horrific accident on the Navale Bridge in Pune. Treatment is ongoing for the citizens injured in this accident, and a prayer at the feet of God that they recover completely as soon as possible.”

Earlier, the police sources said that the incident occurred when the two trucks collided, trapping a car between them before all three vehicles caught fire. The victims have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

A police officer, who reached the spot, said that a loaded container truck, travelling from Satara towards Mumbai, reportedly lost control due to brake failure.

“The truck rammed into over 7 to 8 vehicles, triggering a chain of collisions. That led to a fierce collision involving two large container trucks, with a car trapped and crushed between them. The resulting friction and damage caused the vehicles to catch fire,” he said.

He further added, “A preliminary report points to speeding and potential mechanical failure.”

