Pune land deal row: Oppn slams Mahayuti govt for 'omitting' name of Ajit Pawar's son in FIR

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Opposition parties and anti corruption activists on Friday slammed the Mahayuti government for "omitting" the name of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, the partner of Amedea Enterprises LLP, in the FIR lodged in connection with the multi crore deal of a 40 acres of "Mahar Watan" land (classified as government land) in Mundhwa Koregaon Park.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former leader of opposition in the state council, Ambadas Danve, in his post on the X, said, "In the Koregaon Park case, an FIR has been registered, but in this, Parth Pawar's name or that of his company has been clearly omitted! This means the government's magic tricks have begun, and that too within just 24 hours of the case coming to light. This won't do, Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis sir. The officers investigating this matter, including additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, are certainly of impeccable reputation. But looking at the names entangled in the case, the government should also appoint a retired judge known to hold a detailed probe."

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded that the case be registered against Parth Pawar.

He further said that Ajit Pawar should resign.

"In the Pune land scam case, Amedea Enterprises LLP is involved, in which Parth Pawar is a partner with his signature. So why was the case registered only against Digvijay Patil? The Mahayuti government means you eat, I eat, and we will save each other," Wadettiwar claimed. He reiterated the case be filed against Parth Pawar.

"In the Pune land scam case, it is now being said that Digvijay Patil was given authority to carry out the transaction, but where did the money come? Who did the transaction, and how did it happen? What was the reason for the stamp duty waiver? Efforts are underway to save Parth Pawar; therefore, an inquiry committee should be appointed under the chairmanship of a High Court judge in this case. All the revenue department officials, the Industries Department, Sheetal Tejwani related to this case should be investigated," demanded Wadettiwar.

He said that Ajit Pawar cannot "shirk responsibility" by saying that he has nothing to do with it.

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania also criticised the exclusion of Parth Pawar in the FIR.

In her post on X, she said, "FIR has been filed, but even in that, a scam? Parth Pawar's name is not there, and the company's name is also not there. Why? Is there preparation to save from this, too? Stop the politics. Conduct an investigation and give punishment."

She further stated that "The committee that will be formed this time should not have only government officials, but also representatives from the public. I am ready to do this representation."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's former legislator Raju Patil remarked that the Pune land controversy was the result of "ongoing infighting" among the three ruling partners, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

"There is a big competition going on right now to commit scams in the government. The mindset has become: commit scams freely, and the Delhi folks will handle it. What will happen at most? The scam will get caught, right? If caught, just back out, meaning no inquiry into the scam will happen either. A recent example of this is the 4000 crore tender scam in the MMRDA department's Thane-Borivali tunnel that got caught; re-tenders were called for that work, but no inquiry into how the scam happened or who did it," said Patil.

He further added, "Pune's Rs 300 crore Jain boarding scam came to light, it was cancelled afterwards, and the matter ended. No inquiry into that case either. Now the Pune land scam is coming to the fore. Nothing will happen in this case either. Because the mindset of those in power right now is: steal freely, if the theft gets caught, return the stolen goods and be ready to steal again. In fact, they must have been assured of this by the Delhi overlords."

--IANS

sj/svn