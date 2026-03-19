'Publicity stunt': SP's S. T. Hasan slams 'Dhurandhar 2' for linking Atiq Ahmed to ISI

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan on Thursday criticised the film "Dhurandhar 2" for portraying late SP MP Atiq Ahmed as having direct links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), calling it a publicity stunt aimed at attracting viewers.

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Speaking to IANS, Hasan said that intelligence agencies and police have not made any such revelations so far about the alleged links.

"Who they were connected to and who they were not, our police know this very well. Whether it was the ISI, CIA, or KGB, our intelligence agencies and police have yet to make a revelation," Hasan said.

He further added that the narrative in films should not be treated as established facts.

"Our intelligence or police have not made any such revelation so far, but no one knows what these film people might reveal about anyone," he remarked.

The Samajwadi Party leader also alleged that controversy around such themes is often used as a tactic to generate publicity and ensure the commercial success of films.

"As these topics get highlighted by the media, the public becomes curious to see what is in them. The film becomes successful. This is also a tactic. I think film companies also take money from political parties to spread hatred," Hasan claimed.

He further criticised filmmakers for allegedly prioritising commercial success over reputational concerns. "It does not make any difference to them. They can insult anyone. They just want to make the film successful," he said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also criticised the film, alleging that attempts were being made to create divisions through cinema.

"Efforts are being made to spread hatred in the country. Even earlier, several propaganda films had been made," Pathan said.

The controversy erupted after the release of "Dhurandhar 2", which has drawn criticism from several political leaders over its depiction of criminal and political figures and alleged links with foreign intelligence agencies.

--IANS

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