Public support key to fighting forced religious conversion and demographic imbalance, says CM Dhami

Dehradun, July 6 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called for greater public awareness and cooperation to support the state’s legislative efforts against forced religious conversions, demographic shifts, and land encroachments.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to national integrity, soldier welfare, and environmental stewardship during the Uttarakhand @ 2047 'Samuhik Samvad - With Ex-Servicemen' programme held at Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

Addressing a large gathering of ex-servicemen, CM Dhami highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a strict anti-riot law, and decisive action against illegal land occupation as landmark achievements of his administration.

He stressed that while the government has taken bold steps, its success hinges on active public participation and vigilance. Dhami, himself the son of a soldier, paid tribute to the sacrifices of ex-servicemen and their families. He noted that Uttarakhand, known as both ‘Devbhoomi’ and ‘Veerbhoomi,’ has a proud legacy of military service, with nearly every family having a connection to the Armed Forces.

“I have personally witnessed the challenges faced by soldiers and their families. Our government is working with sensitivity and resolve to address their needs,” he said. A training centre for retired soldiers is also being established in the state to support their post-service livelihoods.

Dhami urged ex-servicemen to become environmental guardians alongside their role as protectors of the nation. He encouraged participation in the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and directed the Forest Department to plant 1,000 trees in every division. “Wherever a soldier plants a tree, it is bound to thrive,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also shared encouraging statistics on the state’s development. Over 38 lakh tourists visited Uttarakhand in the past two months, bolstered by renewed interest in winter travel and the ‘Adi Kailash Yatra.’ The unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2 per cent, below the national average, and the duration of the Mansarovar Yatra has been reduced by seven days, improving accessibility for pilgrims.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Lt Gen (Retd) AK Singh, Major Gen (Retd) KS Rana, K Birendra Singh Rana, Brig. Nitesh Bisht, and a large number of ex-servicemen. The dialogue concluded with a collective resolve to build a stronger, more inclusive Uttarakhand by 2047.

--IANS

sktr/uk